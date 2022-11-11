The launch of God of War Ragnarok has aroused great sensation in the world of video games, reflecting itself everywhere, Twitch and YouTube included. Sony’s Santa Monica game made a great debut on live streaming platforms, although it failed to achieve the success of Elden Ring.

Many top streamers competed to play it live, including Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, who also delighted in giving it a rating (9.3, for the record). Other names that brought God of War Ragnarok live are Ruben Doblas ‘Rubius’ Gundersen and Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassel, to name two other streaming personalities. In total, in the first three days of launch, the game was watched on Twitch for 11 million hourspeaking 460,000 spectators, as noted by SullyGnome.

The progress of God of War Ragnarok on Twitch

As already mentioned, God of War Ragnarok did not record the best launch of the year on Twitch, which was fromSoftware’s Elden Ring instead.

The adventures for the Interregnum in fact had a peak of 875,000 spectators in its launch week, about double that of Ragnarok. It was also brought live by about twice as many channels and was the top category on Twitch for the entire following month. Even today it has peaks of 10,000 spectators, despite many months have passed since its launch.

Be that as it may, the all-time Twitch viewership record for a single player game is still that of Cyberpunk 2077, which when it launched in December 2020 reached 1.1 million viewers simultaneously. Unfortunately in that case the media success proved counterproductive, because many were able to evaluate the pitiful state of the game, towards which interest collapsed very quickly.