God of War Ragnarokfresh out and with excellent ratings from critics, in all probability will not receive any DLCand if it was the director of the game who declared it Eric Williams, hopes become practically nil. The director’s words came during an episode of the Kinda Funny Games podcast, where the question was asked directly by the following fans, and as we anticipated, the answer was not encouraging at all:

I don’t know, the game is really big, we put everything we had into it, so I wouldn’t count on it.

A cold shower therefore for all those who, having already finished the title, couldn’t wait to return as Kratos and Atreus in the exclusive Sony, and the post launch support made of patches and some small adjustments unfortunately would not be enough to make up for the lack.

As already mentioned by Williams however, the game is really huge, and already with it you will experience an important and always on adventure very high quality levelsas we have already told you in our review of God of War Ragnarok.

At the same time, during the same podcast the director also stated that he would like to work on a title in the Castlevania series, if given the opportunity.