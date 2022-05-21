With the departure of Starfield, the possible autumn or winter release of God of War: Ragnarok could give Sony a huge advantage in terms of sales and visibility, without forgetting the debut of the new PSVR 2. The position of absolute advantage at this moment, therefore, could further consolidate, provided that the sequel to the adventures of Kratos is not postponed (there is still this possibility).

Making all the necessary precautions, however, we can focus on the state of the work, taking advantage of the new material present and also disclosed on Twitter, through GermanStrandsin which we can see the technical and artistic improvement of the 2022 build compared to the one presented in 2021.



We immediately notice a change in the lighting and in the particles, connoting not only greater realism in the scenes shown but also an ability to bring out the emotions of the protagonists. It also improves the visual detail on textures and shaders as well as a much more realistic fluff. We have to settle for now, hoping to have an official release date very soon.