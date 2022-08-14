The concept art of the Norse god Odin featured in the upcoming PlayStation exclusive God of War: Ragnarök may have been leaked.

A reddit user known as Dusk Golem on Twitter shared a screenshot that was actually very vague, stating that it is the game’s concept art, while also adding that he has more mixed material from the title on hand, which he will post after a video is made visible. new game trailer to prove that the things in his possession are truly taken from the game.

The image of Odin he posted has a prominent watermark that says “Dusk Golem Was Here”. According to the user, PlayStation has already uploaded a new trailer of the game to its channel, however, putting it not visible to the public.

At this point we just have to wait to lift this veil of mystery and understand if this artwork really has to do with the game.

Source: Twistedvoxel