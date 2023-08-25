Of course it’s just a leak, not official information but considering the success of God of War Ragnarok it is not impossible that Sony and Santa Monica Studio are interested in new content for the game.

The Snitch , a well-known leaker who has repeatedly shared details of new upcoming games, revealed via Twitch what he was trying to tell with a long series of cryptic clues. Going straight to the finale, his sources say Sony is working on a DLC for God of War Ragnarok . There are no additional details on the matter.

The story of The Snitch leak

The announcement of The Snitch came after a long series of clues, puzzles and treasure hunts. It all started with a morse code that created the final part of a URL that led to some images, which hid a reference to a specific bible passage that once guessed by some of its followers unlocked a clue hidden in an envelope and placed under a bench in a park – suppose in some town in Spain.

The envelope contained a letter with the Ragnarok logo and, once the find was confirmed, The Snitch shared an image of a clock pointing to 3.20pm (or 3.20am). In conclusion, The Snitch appeared on Twitch where he confirmed the God of War Ragnarok DLC project.

Obviously he could have simply shared the information, but leaks are now an entertainment tool and a way to build an audience, so it is plausible that we will also have to get used to these treasure hunts in the future.

Finally, we recall that months ago Týr’s voice actor had suggested starting work on a sequel: was I perhaps referring to the DLC?