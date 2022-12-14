A different ending, which has remained secret to this day, of God of War Ragnarokwas discovered and posted on YouTube by the channel Omega Fantasy. In this excerpt, the user has shown an ending that has been cut and replaced by what all fans of the saga of Kratos they know well. Additionally, it showed off a series of never-before-released quests that were supposed to take place after the end of the game, which could tease something to come in the future.

