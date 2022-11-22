God of War Ragnarok has been out for a few weeks, but according to what was declared by its director, Sony Santa Monica he has no intention of sitting on his hands. Eric Williams in fact, he declared in an interview with Kinda Funny Gamesthat he would like to agree with Konami to work on a title in the saga of Castlevania.

“I don’t know what awaits us in the near future, but if someone would give me the chance to work on a CastlevaniaI would be thrilled“. It seems that Williams was joking, but from the interview we can perceive how much his admiration for the series produced by Konami be deep and sincere. At one point she even states that because of her utterances, she will definitely get in trouble.

The last one Castlevania, Lords of Shadow 2came out in the now distant 2014. For Konami it is customary to entrust the development of new projects to external studios, so it would not be entirely unthinkable to hypothesize that sony can obtain a license to work on the title. Eric Williams recently declared, during an interview with Los Angeles Timesthat Sony Santa Monica is working on numerous new projects, without however specifying which will be the next title they will publish. It just seems like the boys of Santa Monica have no desire to rest on their laurels to enjoy the success of God of War Ragnarok.