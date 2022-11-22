All these last weeks there has been talk mostly of a game, God of War Ragnarok, which has captivated fans due to the theme of its story, graphics and of course, the gameplay. And many after having finished the adventure Nordic of Kratosthey have come to ask if there is the possibility of having more missions in the form of DLC.

Through a new interview the director of the video game, Eric Williams, He has answered interesting questions about what could happen in the future with the franchise, since it is presumably over. And precisely one of them is related to additional content, his response totally implies that we are not going to have something like that.

This is what he mentioned:

I don’t know, dude, the game is big. I think we’ve put everything we had into it, so I wouldn’t count on it.

It is worth mentioning that the end of the game implies that the end of this saga came to an end, at least with the arc that began in the game of 2018, so seeing more of his story is not so clear. In addition, the first release did not have additional content either, so it is possible that this second part will follow the same example, although Sony could change it.

Remember that the game is available in ps4 Y PS5.

Via: gamingbolt

Editor’s note: As already mentioned, the first part did not have any kind of DLC, nothing beyond the optimization that came for PS5. So surely nothing will come, but it is not like the truth is necessary.