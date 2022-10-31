god of war ragnarok It’s one of this year’s big releases and it’s just a few days away from release, so you’d think its producer, Cory Barlog, would be very happy. But it’s not like that! All due to an unfortunate incident.

What happens is that a store sold copies of the game before its release date. In other words, it broke the embargo on November 9, which is when it will be officially available.

Through Twitter is that Barlog shared his frustration about it. He first commented ‘you know, at this point, I can really understand the benefit of having only one installer on the physical drive’.

That’s a very controversial thing, but let’s put it aside. Then he pointed ‘a store that sells the game almost TWO WEEKS before release. So disappointing’. He then pointed out the main problem involved in such action.

Speaking of filtering god of war ragnarokCory Barlog said ‘sorry everyone, you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game without screwing up anything. It’s completely stupid that you have to do it’.

Barlog finished with ‘this is not how any of us at Sony Santa Monica wanted things to be’. It’s a sadness that screenshots and details of the game have already started to appear online.

sorry to everyone that you have to dodge the spoilers if you want to play the game fresh. completely fucking stupid you have to do this. this is not at all how any of us at SMS wanted things to go. 💙 — cory barlog (@corybarlog) October 29, 2022

Who besides Cory Barlog worked on God of War Ragnarok?

While Cory Barlog is the producer of god of war ragnarok the game’s direction fell to Eric Williams, who served as combat designer for the first game in the 2005 series and its sequel.

Since then he has participated in all installments of the series as well as in the franchise of Darksiders. As for the story is a contribution from the writers Matt Sophos and Richard Gaubert. The music is by Bear McCreary.

McCreary is a composer who has worked on many television series. The most recent of them is The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerand also does it with The Witcher: Blood Origin.

As for video games, he was in charge of the musicalization of God of War 2018. In addition to working on god of war ragnarok does it with forspoken. The studio responsible for the game is Sony Santa Monica with other associates.

In addition to god of war ragnarok we have more information about video games in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.