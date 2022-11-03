God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the biggest game releases of the year and before it hits store shelves next week, the reviews were posted for exclusive PlayStation. Unsurprisingly, God of War Ragnarok is hailed as a hit title to end the year with an action-packed experience that skillfully weaves satisfying combat with loads of charm and history.

Three years after the events of the last game, God of War Ragnarok will see Kratos and a grown and wiser Atreus fighting to stop the shocking event Ragnarok. This quest will take the father-son couple to various mythological places and bring them into conflict with powerful enemies such as Thor, Freya and Odin. The combat system of the previous game has also been significantly expanded, granting Kratos ‘newfound mobility and Atreus’ additional autonomy on the Norwegian battlefields.

God of War Ragnarok has certainly been able to conquer the specialized press, just think that at the moment we are writing the news, the game on Metacritic has an average of 94 points.

Here are some of the critics’ votes:

Source: Metacritic