God of War: Ragnarok would already be full is in shape playable, according to a developer at Santa Monica Studio on Twitter. This suggests a possible reveal soon.

“She really enjoys playing with the new chapterbut seen that I can’t show it on video I’ll show you how he fares with the latest episode, “wrote Ruben Morales, lead destruction artist of God of War, referring to his daughter.

The developer hasn’t talked about introductions or anything, but it is clear that if the development of God of War: Ragnarok has been completed and the title is playable it will not be long before the project is finally shown to the public.

Arguably the latest PlayStation Studios game on PS4, God of War: Ragnarok doesn’t have a date yet exit official: we only know that it will be available later this year.

A possible showcase could therefore be the right occasion to announce the launch period of the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus in the northern lands, as well as to reveal the news of this episode.