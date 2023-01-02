God of War Ragnarok closed the 2022 returning to the command of the UK chart: revealed the director of GamesIndustry.biz, Christopher Dring, providing a preview of what will be the English top 10 from 26 December to 1 January.

So there isn’t yet the classification complete, but the exclusive PlayStation signed Santa Monica Studio has become the protagonist of an important comeback, reaching the first position from the third place of the previous week and confirming that it is a successful product.

It is interesting to note two things: the first is that the rise of God of War Ragnarok happened despite a substantial drop in sales, equal to 29%, compared to the previous week; the second is that the total also includes i bundled with PS5which have certainly helped in that regard.

Pending the complete data, which we assume will arrive tomorrow, we can imagine that FIFA 23 has not dropped beyond the second position, given its relevance in the English market and the Christmas period, while it will be interesting to see if Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has made it to overcome Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to reach the podium.