The actor Christopher Judge would like the console war had an end. This is the interpreter of Kratos in the God of War series, recently appeared in God of War Ragnarok. His appeal came on the occasion of the evening of the BAFTA Awards, in which he received the award for best leading actor for Ragnarok, which received six awards in total.

During his speech, Judge defined the role of Kratos as one of his life and said that, even if he doesn’t know if he will ever play again, he appreciated all the accolades had so far. Then she thanked the fans for their support and asked them to be kind to each other.

Judge: “Be kind to each other. You have more in common than divides you. No matter what platform you love, no matter what game you love, you are all part of the gaming community. Give yourself a break.”

In addition to playing Kratos, Judge became famous for his very long speech at The Game Awards 2022. Despite the six BAFTA wins, the game of the year award was not awarded to God of War Ragnarok, but to Vampire Survivors.