God of War Ragnarok will it allow Kratos to use Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir? This is one of the questions that many players have been asking themselves since they finished the first chapter of the adventure. Yes, because the latter contained a small teaser trailer where it was possible to see it. So, will it be an element of the sequel? We finally have the answer.

From this point on you could run into spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. So if you don’t want to know the details of the new Santa Monica adventure, stop your reading here.

See Thor in God of War Ragnarok is making you dream all players of the title. This is because Kratos’ Mjolnir and Leviathan Ax have one element in common: they manage to return to the owner’s hand.

So, will it be possible for Kratos to use Thor’s Mjolnir? The answer is unfortunately no. Neither Kratos nor Atreus will be able to use the Thunder God weapon. The only new weapon available to Kratos will be the Lance Draupnir, which is obtained in the second half of the storyline.

The Mjolnir will remain firmly in the owner’s hands, so Kratos will never be able to get it. Which is it obviously a pitybut in the end the God of War will have three different types of weapons in his armory, adding Mjolnir would have been nice too, but probably just for flavor.