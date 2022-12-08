God of War Ragnarok is getting the classic bombardment of negative reviews on Metacritic, for reasons that are not entirely clear. A campaign is probably underway to discredit the game in view of The Game Awards 2022, although it must be said that in the case it would be a little late, given that the final results were defined days ago.

By negative reviews we mean that many are rating the Sony Santa Monica game giving it 0/10. The reasons are different. Some reviews talk about too much focus on filmed sequences and the narrative side. Others mention technical problems of an indefinite nature. Others still praise the game but then give it the minimum mark. The result is that the user rating dropped within a few hours to 7.9 for the PS5 version and 6.1 for the PS4 version (at the time of writing this news).

Some of the negative reviews refer directly to The Game Awards 2022, so much so as to have made it clear that a campaign is underway in view of the event. After all, the timing is at least suspicious, given that God of War Ragnarok has been around for weeks now and hasn’t suffered anything like this so far.

As we have already said, the initiative is in any case meaningless, because by now voting has been closed for days and even if the users’ vote were reduced to 0, it would have no direct influence on the result. After all, whoever organizes such campaigns doesn’t have to be particularly intelligent of him, so we imagine that he hasn’t considered the futility of everything.