God of War Ragnarok has sold the beauty of 5.1 million copies in its first week of marketing, becoming the PlayStation first party game that has sold faster ever. Obviously it is also the chapter in the God of War series that marked the best debut, but this was obvious given the other result.

The announcement was made by the official PlayStation Twitter account, which also underlined how the result includes both copies sold on PS4 and those sold on PS5. In short, Kratos and Atreus have hit the mark again in the hearts of Sony console players, bringing home an excellent result, which demonstrate how third-person cine action is loved by gamers.

Of course, the compliments must be made in particular to Sony Santa Monica, which managed to surpass the success of 2018’s God of War, one of the best-selling PlayStation first parties ever.

If you want more information, read our review of God of War Ragnarok, where we wrote that the game “is just as good as its predecessor, but for profoundly different reasons. It is more mature in all gameplay dynamics, more complete, more profound and presents a much more varied, stratified and rewarding combat system.However, in being such a faithful and coherent sequel to the past, it loses any element of real novelty along the way, it is diluted in its progression and shakes off even that tone of epicness that had marked the soft reboot. Ultimately it is a more of the same; a beautiful, fun, long-lived more of the same. “