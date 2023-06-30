In the final stages of the hearing between Microsoft and the FTC, there was also talk of subscriptions and what the arrival of Call of Duty on Xbox Game Pass could mean, to which Judge Corley asked why Sony can’t put Thor’s gamethat is God of War Ragnarokon PlayStation Plus to compete.

This is naturally a very interesting speech, and which reveals the crux of the matter in many ways: Sony says that Xbox Game Pass destroys the value of games and it is therefore clear that it does not want to have to compete with Microsoft on that ground.

This is because, should Call of Duty really become part of the Game Pass catalog, the Japanese company would be forced to react just as judge Corley imagined, bringing its major blockbusters to PlayStation Plus ahead of its time, perhaps right from day one as he absolutely wants to avoid doing.