The reviews of god of war ragnarok by the specialized press are already arriving, this a few days before the video game is released on the platforms of PlayStation. And now that they have been uploaded to sites like metacritic where a balance is made, it can be confirmed that the game is already one of the best rated of the year 2022.

Within the list of the best five we find Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Norco, Neon White, games that had their entourage of followers despite not being considered as popular. As for the god of war, he has consolidated himself so far with an average 94, which is surpassed by a 96 that has one of the surprises of the year, Elden Ring.

With this we could consider that god of war ragnarok Y Elden Ring would be neck and neck to compete in the game of the year award, given that the circumstances of the launch mean that Kratos can still enter The Game Awards. The first part took the prize in 2018, so it is possible that things can be repeated.

In news related to this game. It is confirmed that there is a very pleasant surprise that the players found in the video game, but this one could have some strong spoilers of the plot. If you want to know more about the relevant topic, we invite you to click on the following link.

Remember that the game launches on November 9 in PS4 Y PS5.

Via: VGC

Publisher’s note: The only sad thing about it all is that potential competitors like The Callisto Protocol are no longer going to enter the awards, but the details are that they come out until December. It would have been interesting to have three games competing against each other.