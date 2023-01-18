Rarely in recent years have two games battled to be crowned.”best game of the year” as they did God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring during 2022.

If it is true that Elden Ring beat his direct rival to the race for the title of “game of the year” at the Game Awards 2022, the challenge has moved to the results obtained in the field of copies sold. In that case it intervenes sony who, on his official blog, made known the ranking of best selling games in 2022 on PlayStationStore.

In first place in the ranking concerning PS5 titles we find, as was to be expected, Call of Duty in the USA and Fifa in Europe, but, slightly below, we find God of War: Ragnarok in second position in the USA and in third position in Europe.

In both cases the title of Santa Monica exceeds in number of copies sold Elden Ringwhich sits in fourth position in both rankings.

Going down the rankings we find GTA V (sixth in the USA and fifth in Europe), Horizon: Forbidden West (eighth in both cases) and also quite unexpected titlessuch as Stray (twentieth in the USA and sixteenth in Europe) and Sifu (eighteenth in the USA and nineteenth in Europe).

The clash between the two protagonists of 2022 therefore seems to have come to an end, to decree which, in your opinion, was the best game of the past year we invite you to play the titles and read our reviews of God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring.