In the area of Aurvangar Wetlands from God of War Ragnarok you will find 9 different collectibles. In this guide we will tell you their location. The important thing to know is that all of this is needed for get 100% of the game and related trophies. Furthermore, none of these elements are lost, as they can also be obtained after the main storyline.

From this point on you could run into spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. So if you don’t want to know the details of the new Santa Monica adventure, stop your reading here.

In the Aurvangar Wetlands you will find:

2 Nornane Crates

1 Legendary Chest

1 Lore

2 Artifacts

1 Odin’s Raven

1 Essence of Hel

1 Last Remains of Asgard

Know that when you reach this area in God of War Ragnarok you will not have the necessary skills to reach some of these collectibles. This guide you are about to read is for use after you’ve enjoyed the main storyline.

Raven of Odin

Immediately after exiting the Aurvangar Mystical Wetland Portal, look left. There will be a green crow perched on a rock. Hit him with the Ax to take him out. Know that the Crow will also make a metallic sound, so as to be even more findable. In case it was your first Raven, you will unlock the “Eyes of Odin” Favorwhich will require you to find all 48 Ravens.

Artifact

Row the boat until you reach the wheel with the water. Look to the right and throw the Ax to the geyser to freeze it. Jump on it and turn right to find another geyser. Freeze this too and then grab the wall to reach the top of the rock. Here you will see the purple artifact from a corpse.

Cassa Nornana

In the same area as the Artifact, the Nornana chest is found after descending from the rock. But first you will have to destroy three seals, you will recognize them because they look like rocks with a glyph that glows blue. Just throw your Ax to destroy them. The first seal is found on the hill where the Artifact was. The second is behind the Nornana Crate of the first island. The third is on the right from the chest on a small rock.

Essence of Hel

From Cassa Nornana, climb the scaffolding to the right of the geysers. Then slide down with the rope. In the area where you will land, interact with the huge green portal by holding Square. Defeat the waves of enemies. But know that like all the Essences of Hel, they will not be available until you reach the twelfth story mission. If you want to find the other Essences of Hel as well, find the our guide at this link.

Last Remains of Asgard

Keep going north with the boat until you reach an opening on the left side of the river. Press Circle to go under it, so as to reach a secret area. After mooring with the boat, you will have to survive waves of enemies. After defeating them, wait a few seconds and you will see on the screen that the activity has been completed.

To reach the collectible of God of War Ragnarok, just drop from the edge you find on the right and you will find a Red Chest. One thing to note is the Last Remnants of Asgard they appear only and exclusively when the main storyline is complete.

Cassa Nornana

In the same area where you found the Last Remnants of Asgard, you will also find a Nornana Chest. You will need to hit 3 glyphs to access the Cashier. The first is on the right of the Cassa, behind the geyser. For the second you will have to immediately turn right to see the rock. While to reach the last one you will have to go back and go down the area to see the rock.

Legendary Chest

From Cassa Nornana, climb to the left of the area and climbing. The reference point is the location of the second glyph. Then go left to see the Legendary Chest.

Lore

From the Legendary Chest, turn around and go down towards the end of the road (you will only find one, it is not the road you came from). After going down, you will see a stone with a blue textinteract to get the God of War Ragnarok collectible.

Artifact

On the next island, after freezing the geysers to go to the elevator, you will find a small table next to the chain that you will have to use for plot reasons. It is practically impossible to miss, as it is in the street that you will take to the main plot. It will glow purple.

And here is the location of all collectibles in the Aurvangar Wetlands.