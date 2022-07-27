The Art of God of War Ragnarok is released on November 29, a few weeks after the PlayStation game.

Many PlayStation players are waiting for the release of God of War: Ragnarok, confirmed for this November through different editions of the title developed by Santa Monica for PS4 and PS5. But that month there will also be one more extra that we have already told you about.

We refer to the art book of this second installment of the Nordic saga, which is called The Art of God of War Ragnarok. The main novelty in this regard is that it is now available to reserve through Amazon, although both the regular edition as the deluxe edition.

It is 240 pages longIt is a 240-page book that will feature concept art, discarded designs, sketches, and comments from the developers themselves. The author is Amy Ratcliffe, the publisher is Dark Horse and will arrive from November 29. The normal edition costs 49.99 dollars, while the Deluxe, which offers a leather case and cover and two illustrations, goes to 132.38 euros.

Before the art book the game will be available, as God of War: Ragnarok has set its release date on PS4 and PS5 for the next November 9, 2022. The last official video we have is the cinematic trailer, which accompanied the announcement of the date and has already been dubbed into Spanish.

