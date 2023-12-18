Santa Monica Studio has released a new update for God of War Ragnarok and for its free expansion Valhalla. The update weight for the base game is 376 MBwhile the patch for the DLC is solo 94MB about.

This is an update that addresses a series of problems related to bugs and crashes. You can find the complete patch notes for God of War Ragnarok and Valhalla just below, but know that inside there are some terms that might give away some details about the expansion: although they are not real spoilers, if it is important for you to know absolutely nothing, you should not read in detail.