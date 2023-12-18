Santa Monica Studio has released a new update for God of War Ragnarok and for its free expansion Valhalla. The update weight for the base game is 376 MBwhile the patch for the DLC is solo 94MB about.
This is an update that addresses a series of problems related to bugs and crashes. You can find the complete patch notes for God of War Ragnarok and Valhalla just below, but know that inside there are some terms that might give away some details about the expansion: although they are not real spoilers, if it is important for you to know absolutely nothing, you should not read in detail.
The God of War Ragnarok patch notes
First of all, let's look at the cinematic fixes:
- Fixed an issue where audio would not play and characters would be out of sync during the first cutscene after dying.
- Eliminate the lingering particles from the Spear of Draupnir at the beginning of the cutscene
Gameplay:
- Reduced the difficulty of the first fight with Týr on the “Show Me the Will” difficulty setting.
- Increased difficulty of some arena challenges
- Adjusting the “Hole” to make the difficulty more appropriate.
- Reduced health gain and ability to activate the Spear kill perk when in Valhalla.
- Various updates to balance and combat tuning
- Fixed an issue where Greek Labyrinth Mastery would not increase the value of “Open Greek Chests” if Kratos gave up a selection of rewards after spending Fleeting Echoes to open a chest.
- Fixed an exploit when using the Spear against Ormstunga.
- Fixed an issue where the match would not end when kicking Einherjar outside of the arena.
- Fixed an issue where Týr would teleport away and never return.
- Fixed an issue where not all Hunter armor pieces were available.
- Fixed an issue where the match would not end if Nightmare was ejected by a creature near the edge of the arena
- Fixed an issue where Kratos could incorrectly remain in a Spartan Fury state when interacting with Shield Maidens.
General stability:
- Fixed several crashes, including opening some chests or rifts, crashes specific to non-English languages, and memory leaks on PlayStation 4.
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall through the world
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall out of the arena when interacting with a rift on the Aegean Ship
- Fixed an issue where Kratos would fall into the world after passing through a mystical portal.
- Fixed some issues with textures not being transmitted correctly when entering an arena.
User interface:
- Fixed an issue with the “Extended Time” message appearing in Time Challenge Trials when it shouldn't.
- Fixed an issue with subtitles overlapping the UI in vendor menus.
- Fixed some cases where the navigation assistant was pointing to incorrect locations
- Fixed an issue where the timer would overlap with the Warrior Soul's health bar
- Fixed cases where the “Elite Killed” counter remained after the timer expired
- Fixed the “Costly Damage” burden to show the appropriate duration in the tooltip
- Fixed the King of the Hill challenge timer overlapping the progress bar
- Fixed a case where the timer would never reach zero in the Aegean Ship encounter
- Fixed an issue that caused a screen reader to read the Table of Reflection prompt twice in a row
- Fixed cases where subtitles were not formatted correctly
- Fixed an issue where the UI for the “Flawless Kills” and “Flawless Saves” challenges would update every time Kratos was hit.
- Added a “Downloading” screen if you attempt to launch God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla before God of War Ragnarök is fully installed
- Fixed an issue with the options menu displaying when opening the glyph tutorial for the first time
#God #War #Ragnarok #Valhalla #update #solves #problems #details
Leave a Reply