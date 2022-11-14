God of War Ragnarok it has received extremely positive ratings from all but there are also some controversies emerging for what appears to be excessive intrusiveness of the suggestions addressed to the playersa topic on which he also spoke David Jaffecreator of the original God of War.

Jaffe is currently playing God of War Ragnarok as a “simple user” and is enjoying the game very much, but realizes that the criticism of NPCs’ constant suggestions to the player actually makes sense. However, he also offers one explanation practice of why there is a need to insert this constant support, which has to do with the need to address a wide audience and avoid in all ways the drops in rhythm and intensity, trying to keep the public always involved and absolutely avoid the frustration.

“I realize that, really. Games like this they cost a lot of money now and the blocking moments in front of these costs represent death “, explained Jaffe, with his always very practical approach to the analysis of the games, taking for example one of the puzzles present in God of War Ragnarok, as illustrated in the image in the tweet.

“I guess this is one of the things that the team had tested and difficulties emerged from. I can imagine the feedback that came and this is the result: within a second of encountering a main puzzle, the game it literally tells you what to do“In any case, Jaffe says that” it seems that some aspects can be reduced but never completely deactivated and it seems that the side quests leave us more freedom, “he added, sharing the criticism that these aids are excessive but also putting himself from the part of the developers.

Having been on the other side of the fence for a long time and having created the series himself, Jaffe finds himself making a balanced judgment on both sides: “It’s annoying but it’s also necessary. I can totally understand the caution Santa Monica has had to maintain here. “

As we have also reported in recent days, God of War Ragnarok has strongly brought out the controversy about the fact that the advice in the game seems to have exceeded the mark, treating the players as incapable. It has also emerged for several other triple A games and is closely linked to the need to reach out to a very large audience and keep them involved as much as possible. Among the more recent games in which this trend has been detected we can also mention Horizon Forbidden West and A Plague Tale: Requiem.