Although no official dates have been given yet, the leak hints at key segments in the year.

We already anticipate that 2022 promises, but the release date of many games. God of War: Ragnarok and Sonic Frontiers are two of them, and the community is eager to learn more details around these adventures. Now, the Twitter account PlaystationSize, known for publishing information extracted from the PlayStation database (something we saw recently with the gigantic weight of Horizon Forbidden West) anticipates two key dates.

This user puts the launch of God of War: Ragnarok for September 30, 2022, while Sonic Frontiers would go to November 15. In the absence of one official confirmation On the part of PlayStation, the Twitter account reminds that these dates may not be final, so it is not advisable to mark our calendars at the moment. After all, the premiere of God of War: Ragnarok would coincide with the end of the third quarter of the fiscal year.

The dates are not final, but they could give clues about the actual launch.This could yield more data around the God of War: Ragnarok release date. Considering that its supposed premiere would be on September 30, according to the PlayStation database, we could wait for the return of Kratos to sometime in the summer of 2022. This is repeated in the case of Sonic Frontiers, since its release date is also provisional and cannot be considered valid. However, this has already given wings to several ideas and there are already users who theorize with a launch close to Christmas 2022.

Either way, we will have to wait for confirmations from PlayStation. Both games have given us several reasons to get excited, as Santa Monica has explained to 3DJuegos that God of War: Ragnarok would put an end to the Nordic saga, while the latest trailer for Sonic Frontiers has left a good taste in the mouths of lovers of the open world. What we are clear about is that, as the aforementioned dates approach, the illusion of the players will grow like foam.

