Bear McCreary, composer of main themes of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, has unveiled through its website the English translation of the two songs used in the two games, which are sung in a dead language, Old Norse. A little below we propose the Italian translation.

Obviously, the two musical compositions deal with the main themes of the two games, so they could be considered in part spoilers. If you haven’t played the two God of War yet and you don’t want any kind of preview, we advise you not to read beyond the image.

Kratos versus Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Here is a translation of the lyrics of the song used as main theme in God of War (2018):

God exiled

The shame of the father

Mother’s hope

The suffering son

God exiled

The shame of the father

Mother’s hope

The suffering son

Child of war

Truth denied

The wounds remain

Heal his anger

God exiled

Storm of hate

Growing fear

The wounds remain

Face the past

Divine plague

My sins laid bare

Trust the boy

Heal his anger

Blood curse

Beyond any repair

Trust the boy

Heal his anger

He will go away

I have no redemption

God exiled

The shame of the father

Mother’s hope

The suffering son

God exiled

Storm of hate

Trust the boy

Heal his anger

Growing fear

The wounds remain

He’s in pain

He needs a father, not a god

Blood curse

I have no redemption

The wounds remain

Face the past

Here is the translation of the song used as main theme in God of War Ragnarok:

God exiled

The shame of the father

Mother’s hope

The suffering son

God exiled

Shame on the father

Mother’s hope

The suffering son

Child of war

Let go

It requires great strength

Heal his anger

God exiled

Storm of hate

Growing fear

The wounds remain

God exiled

Storm of hate

Face the past

A giant

Dwell in youth

The son of a god

It grows stronger

A giant

Still young

The son of a god

Get stronger

He will go away

I have no redemption

God exiled

The shame of the father

Mother’s hope

The suffering son

Follow my voice

Light the way through the dark

God exiled

The shame of the father

Mother’s hope

The suffering son

God exiled

Storm of hate

Trust the boy

Heal his anger

Ragnarok

It approaches

Prophecy

On the wall

Who will fall then?

Ragnarok

As you can see, it is a simple text, with few words, which barely make up sentences: it is a deliberate choice, it is explained, as Kratos he’s not exactly a big talker and these themes are based around him and his story.

Still talking about God of War Ragnarok: The New Game + is available now, with a lot of new features included.