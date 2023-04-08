Bear McCreary, composer of main themes of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok, has unveiled through its website the English translation of the two songs used in the two games, which are sung in a dead language, Old Norse. A little below we propose the Italian translation.
Obviously, the two musical compositions deal with the main themes of the two games, so they could be considered in part spoilers. If you haven’t played the two God of War yet and you don’t want any kind of preview, we advise you not to read beyond the image.
Here is a translation of the lyrics of the song used as main theme in God of War (2018):
God exiled
The shame of the father
Mother’s hope
The suffering son
God exiled
The shame of the father
Mother’s hope
The suffering son
Child of war
Truth denied
The wounds remain
Heal his anger
God exiled
Storm of hate
Growing fear
The wounds remain
Face the past
Divine plague
My sins laid bare
Trust the boy
Heal his anger
Blood curse
Beyond any repair
Trust the boy
Heal his anger
He will go away
I have no redemption
God exiled
The shame of the father
Mother’s hope
The suffering son
God exiled
Storm of hate
Trust the boy
Heal his anger
Growing fear
The wounds remain
He’s in pain
He needs a father, not a god
Blood curse
I have no redemption
The wounds remain
Face the past
Here is the translation of the song used as main theme in God of War Ragnarok:
God exiled
The shame of the father
Mother’s hope
The suffering son
God exiled
Shame on the father
Mother’s hope
The suffering son
Child of war
Let go
It requires great strength
Heal his anger
God exiled
Storm of hate
Growing fear
The wounds remain
God exiled
Storm of hate
Face the past
A giant
Dwell in youth
The son of a god
It grows stronger
A giant
Still young
The son of a god
Get stronger
He will go away
I have no redemption
God exiled
The shame of the father
Mother’s hope
The suffering son
Follow my voice
Light the way through the dark
God exiled
The shame of the father
Mother’s hope
The suffering son
God exiled
Storm of hate
Trust the boy
Heal his anger
Ragnarok
It approaches
Prophecy
On the wall
Who will fall then?
Ragnarok
As you can see, it is a simple text, with few words, which barely make up sentences: it is a deliberate choice, it is explained, as Kratos he’s not exactly a big talker and these themes are based around him and his story.
Still talking about God of War Ragnarok: The New Game + is available now, with a lot of new features included.
