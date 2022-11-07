Through Amazon it is still possible, for a couple of days, to do the God of War Ragnarok pre-order in PS5 and PS4 version. Both versions currently cost 1 € less than the standard price. You can find the game at this address or via the box below. The release date is November 9, 2022.

We remind you that the pre-order is a guaranteed minimum price: this means that if at the last minute, after your pre-order, there is a discount, this will also be applied to your order. Obviously, pre-ordering well in advance gives you more chances to intercept discounts, but pre-ordering now ensures that the game is shipped immediately and that you can receive it as close to D1 as possible, perhaps the same day with Prime.

God of War Ragnarok it’s a masterpiece, as we saw in our review. We will return as Kratos who will travel to the Norse kingdoms with his son Atreus. This new game expands the explorable areas, the combat system and in general the amount of content.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Kratos vs. Thor in God of War Ragnarok

This news includes an Amazon affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.