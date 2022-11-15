The new exclusive Playstation developed by Santa Monica Studio, God of War Ragnarok, has been on shelves for less than a week but it seems that fans are more than determined not to risk the copies gathering dust; in these few days the game has in fact already surpassed the sales record at the launch of other triple A’s like the last one call of Duty or Elden Ring.

We still don’t have world sales data but we know for sure that at the moment the new chapter of the saga of God of War it is, in the United Kingdom, on the second step of the podium; preceded only by Fifa 23. Another interesting fact in our possession is that, as was easily imaginable, 82% of the copies sold are for Playstation 5 while only 12% of players bought God of War Ragnarok for Playstation 4.

Although there is no official data on world sales, a well-known leaker has exposed herself on her profile Twitter. To say of Millie A., sony he planned to sell 3.5 million copies in the week following the publication and it seems that the goal was easily achieved. God of War Ragnarok is currently the most critically acclaimed PlayStation 5 game and it seems that fans are in complete agreement.