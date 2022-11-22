God of War Ragnarok is the protagonist of a new video diarydedicated in this case to the soundtrack re-composed by celebrated composer Bear McCreary. Warning: may contain spoilers.

After the video with Christopher Judge on how to become Kratos, the development team focused on the music which accompany the epic adventure of Kratos and Atreus, and which have been composed as usual with great imagination.

McCreary has in fact revealed that the theme of Atreus is actually that of Kratos, only played backwards: a solution that allowed the artist to create a less impetuous piece than that of the former Greek god of war, but still exciting.

Another very interesting aspect of the music production for God of War Ragnarok lies in the game’s ability to never interrupt the melodies, continuing to play them regardless of what is happening on the screen to perhaps find more elegant transitions than an abrupt stop.

We talked about this and much more in our God of War Ragnarok review: if you haven’t already, check it out!