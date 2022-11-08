God of War Ragnarok focuses strongly onaccessibilityas the game development team illustrated in this one video diary. The game has tons of options that allow you to make the experience accessible to anyone.

The one carried out by Santa Monica Studio is actually a challenge to The Last of Us on accessibility: if the Naughty Dog title showed the way, the God of War team wanted to follow it even more convinced, and the results are below for all to see.

In realizing these specific aspects of the game, the developers have set themselves one goal in particular: to make Ragnarok turn out to be usable by anyoneregardless of any physical limitations.

As known for several weeks, God of War Ragnarok includes over 60 accessibility options ranging from on-screen texts to audio descriptions, from adjustments for controls to high-contrast images.

We also talked about these aspects in our God of War Ragnarok review.