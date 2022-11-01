God of War Ragnarok will include a variety of creatures and charactersand the new video diary made by Sony and Santa Monica Studio illustrates how they were created.

And so, while the hilarious commercial with Ben Stiller, John Travolta and LeBron James deals with promoting the launch of the game even to an audience other than that of the most die-hard fans, a deepening on the development of this chapter of the saga.

From the art director Raf Grassetti to the character technical artist Marisa Kaupert, from the senior character artist Angela Rico to the lead character concept artist Dela Longfish, the studio has brought numerous testimonies of the work done and the starting ideas.

The video focuses on concept art and drafts that the developers then transformed into real scenarios and characters within the God of War Ragnarok campaign, following the same style we enjoyed in the 2018 episode.

A big commitment both on the front of the creatures and of the supporting characters: the former we will be able to face them in the context of spectacular fights, the latter will interact with us in various ways, carrying on the narrative of the game and helping to create a certain type of atmosphere.

As you know, we have tried the first few hours of God of War Ragnarok on PS5 and we can’t wait to be able to bring you our review of the game.