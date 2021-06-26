Good news for all fans of God of War: Ragnarok and in general for all fans in the world Sony, given that a substantial presentation of the title should be made shortly.

In fact, from what has emerged in the last few hours thanks to a leak, it seems that the gameplay of God of War: Ragnarok will soon be released during a hypothetical PlayStation presentation that is due to take place this July 8, 2021, as a replacement of the E3 appointment.

However, we would like to clarify that neither there date in’event itself have never been officially confirmed by Sony and therefore we urge you to take that information with a grain of salt. The leaked announcement, however, comes from a fairly authoritative source, let’s talk about Shpeshal_Nick that he has previously anticipated with success different elements of the Microsoft event.

In recent days Shpeshal has also hinted at the possible existence of Ghost of Ikishima, a potential mega expansion stand alone for Ghost of Tsushima. A prediction that was then confirmed several times by some industry insiders, even if not yet officially.

Shpeshal’s latest prediction is therefore precisely at the presentation of the gameplay of the sequel to God of War (4), which for now we refer to as Ragnarok. The insider said it will be “very emotional” to be seen.

Unfortunately we have no other details regarding the game and the potential event of July 8, 2021. Obviously we hope for a confirmation from Sony given very high level of hype for this exclusive PlayStation.

After all, we are talking about the sequel to a game of the highest value, one of the milestones of PlayStation 4 and which closed together with The Last of Us Part 2, a generation full of great masterpieces.

God of War (4) in fact carries a mature Kratos in a universe very distant from the one it has inhabited until now, that one Norse. Engaged in an epic fight against the Of the Vikings and supported by his son Atreus, the fourth chapter of God of War begins a new epic with a great character and impressive quality. A journey that many players are waiting to continue very soon.