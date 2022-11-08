God of War Ragnarok shows itself with a video from gameplay which includes i first 17 minutes campaign: a sensational introduction to the new adventure of Kratos and Atreus.

Capable of establishing itself as the Sony PS5 exclusive with the highest ratings at the moment, God of War Ragnarok has been enthusiastically received by critics and tomorrow it will be up to the public to have their say on the game.

The story of God of War ended with an important, dramatic revelation for father and son, who in this new chapter will have to face the consequences of their actions in the northern lands and survive the Ragnarok.

This time it will also be an engaging and spectacular journey, characterized by less dark tones than the 2018 episode but with a lot of heart and substance: we talked about it in our review of God of War Ragnarok.