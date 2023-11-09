God of War Ragnarok, a fun video with development errors and horrors

God of War Ragnarok is the protagonist of a funny video made by Santa Monica Studio, which shows mistakes and horrors of the game’s development before it entered the gold phase, in a compilation of increasingly funny and absurd glitches.

While waiting to understand if and when the God of War Ragnarok DLC will be announced, it seems really strange that the splendid PlayStation exclusive suffered from so many flaws during its creation.

There really is something for all tastes, including polygonal interpenetrations, faces that remain still while the bodies attached to them roll, impossible animations, backgrounds that disappear, characters suspended in mid-air and so much more.