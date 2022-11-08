God of War Ragnarok will arrive tomorrow, November 9, 2022, and many are looking forward to putting themselves in Kratos’ shoes again, especially after the more than positive reviews. The average on Metacritic is 94/100 and perhaps for some this result was taken for granted after the success of the first game. The team development, however, was convinced until a few months ago that the game was not good.

To reveal it is none other than Eric Williams – game director of God of War Ragnarok – who spoke to GQ. The man said, “You have to stand at attention, right? It’s the only thing that kills this job. You have a little bit of success and then people think it’s something that just happens. You forget what it is. it took to get there “.

“When you work with people who are at the height of their work, you get magic. I just walked out of a room made up of those people,” Williams added. “All I could tell them was: ‘Thank you.’ Three months ago they were going crazy: ‘Damn, the game isn’t cool. What we will do?’. I can’t even imagine how they feel today. I wish I had a time machine to go back and feel that way. ”

In the creative process it is easy both to think that what you have created is perfect, because you cannot see it from a more objective point of view, or to be the greatest critic of your work and think that nothing is as beautiful as it should. God of War Ragnarok it turned out to be a great gameso let’s hope the team is now convinced that they have done a good job.

We leave you to our review of God of War Ragnarok.