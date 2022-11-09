One of the many Favors of God of War Ragnarok involves Ratatoskr and he will ask you to solve A Deer for All Seasons, to unlock this secondary mission you will need to have completed another Favor, that of the Essence of Survival. The reward for completing this Favor will instead be 4500 experience points for Kratos, 1125 for Atreus, 75 Whispering Plates, Rond of Destruption and the Pure Heart trophy.

Objectives

Talk to Ratatoskr

Find the objects

Return the Deer to Ratatoskr

Talk to Ratatoskr again

An all-season deer is automatically triggered when you approach one of the four deer that are in the crater area in Vanaheim. Head to Sindri’s house and talk to Ratatoskr. Get the items from Ratatoskr (Yggdrasil Leaves). Now that you have the items, you will need to find the four seasonal deer throughout the Vanaheim crater area.

Deer of Winter

It is located at Mystical Portal of the Enlarged Tower, beyond where you fight the red dragon. Remember, you need Ratatoskr’s Yggdrasil leaves in Sindri’s house to feed the deer.

Deer of the Summer

It is found across the bridge in the Jungle, which will require the completion of a Favor: Return of a River to refill the riverbed and access it. After the water runs, you can paddle the boat to the Celestial Altar to change the time a day – essential for changing some plants in the environment. Then dock the boat on the island where the orcs are throwing rocks, then defeat them. You can then open the path with your Blades of Chaos and swing towards the deer. You can’t swing at night, it has to be during the day.

Autumn Deer

It is located right next to the mystical entrance of the entrance to the Gorgo.

Spring Deer

Found inside the Wishing Well, accessible via Il Gorgo or La Giunga. The silver trophy, Pure of Heart is unlocked immediately after interacting with the 4th Deer, before returning to Ratatoskr to complete the quest.

For all other game guides, continue here.