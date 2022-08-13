There are about three months left until the release of God of War Ragnarok and gamers can’t wait to get their hands on the Sony Santa Monica Studio game. We have already seen a lot of this adventure, but now we can find out more through a leak: let’s talk about one Odin concept art.

The image, which you can find in the Reddit post below via the tumblr link, was shared by AestheticGamer, also known as Dusk Golem. It is a very famous and reliable leaker. We can therefore consider the image to be authentic.

Obviously, in that concept art, may not be fully representative of the final version of Odin in the game. Also, it’s possible that the concept art is old and the final version of the God of War character Ragnarok is different.

Dusk Golem claims to have various “stuff” about God of War Ragnarok. Suppose you are talking about other images and information, perhaps even full of spoilers. However, the leaker seems to have decided to share only this image. He won’t publish anything else and it’s probably for the best.

What’s more, his only comment about Odin is that he looks different than he would have imagined. We will not tell you how it is in the picture, so from avoid spoilers in case you don’t want to know. For everyone else, tell us, did you expect something different?

We remember that in the myths Odin he is described as a god who knows many secrets. He gave an eye in exchange for wisdom and to obtain knowledge he hanged himself from the world tree, Yggdrasil, and pierced himself with a spear: when life was about to leave him, he understood the runes and magic. Odin is a traveler who moves in disguise to avoid being recognized. Odin, in some ways, is also the god of war and the victories in battle are thanks to him.

Finally, we leave you to one of our special dedicated ones that takes you to the discovery of Thor, god of thunder (and fertility).