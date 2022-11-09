Sony has posted an interesting behind the scenes videos from God of War Ragnarok dedicated to the song “Blood upon the Snow”played by Irish singer-songwriter Hozier and composed by Bear McCreary.

Perfectly embedded within the evocative soundtrack created by McCreary, who had already done the same work for the previous chapter of the series, the piece enhances the atmosphere we got to talk about in the review of God of War Ragnarok.

According to the composer, Hozier managed to give Kratos a voice, making sure that he could express feelings that the character generally takes care not to express, all in a surprisingly natural way.

So yes, in addition to a terribly solid gameplay, an engaging story and a valuable technical sector, God of War Ragnarok can also count on music of a certain depth, as shown by this in-depth analysis.