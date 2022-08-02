Waiting for the release on November 9 this year on PS5 and PS4, Sony never misses an opportunity to promote what is in fact its only triple A in anticipation for the rest of this year: God of War Ragnarok. The new promotional initiative is a giant sand “castle” depicting Kratos and Atreus, protagonists of the next game from Santa Monica Studio. The sculpture was commissioned by Sony at the Fulong International Sand Sculpture Festival 2022 in Taipei, and took three weeks of work. A few days ago also Cory Balrog, game director of the previous chapter of God of War released in 2018, had shared the photo of the work in progress, surprised by the quality of the statue. Now that the works have been completed we can admire the work in its entirety, complete with the official release date of the PlayStation game. Sony also recently revealed that God of War will be one of its franchises to be translated into a TV series, with Amazon having already acquired the rights to stream a TV show starring Kratos on Prime Video.