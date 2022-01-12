There are still a few games left for the debut of God of War on Steam and Epic Games Store, but in the meantime PlayStation Game Size has unveiled the download size of the version PC.

As we learn from the PlayStation Game Size tweet, God of War weighs in 34.6 GB on PC, which is just over 10 GB less than the PS4 version, which weighs 45.65 GB. In any case, we are talking about overall small dimensions, which undoubtedly is a plus for those who are waiting for the arrival of Kratos and Atreus on Steam and Epic Games Store.

The PC version of God of War will be available starting Friday, January 14th. If you haven’t done so yet, we recommend that you read our review of the PC port of the Santa Monica opera, which is receiving more than enthusiastic votes from international critics.