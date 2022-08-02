God of War on Xbox it is very difficult to see, but one has appeared on the official Store strange game which seems to have just some sort of fake version of Kratos as the protagonistin a clone that may be short-lived.

The title is already a whole program: War Gods Zeus of Childthis is its ungrammatical name, it is identified as “action & adventure” and at the moment it still is available on the Xbox Store at the price of 4.09 euros. Also noteworthy is the description: “War Gods Zeus of Child is a great war game. Destroy all enemies and creatures with the challenge Zeus War Gods. Kill them all with your gun [?] Launch attacks with various combos. Achieve the maximum amount of monster kills without dying. Feel the power of the warning god “.

There seem to be problems in the use of English, however, but the definition of “warning god” is really impactful and makes us regret the possibility that the game could be called “God of Warning” as seen in a screenshot: it would have been really perfect.

In any case, we don’t really know how the title made it to the official Xbox Store, but considering the amount of games even tiny indies and various clones that invade the market every day, it was easy for God of War to find himself the protagonist of such a case.

God of Warning would already be GOTY material, just for the name

It is also true that the assets seem to be completely original and the game is completely different from its model, beyond the appearance of the protagonist, so it is possible that it is a completely legitimate title.

Meanwhile, God of War Ragnarok finally has a release date, set for November 9, 2022.