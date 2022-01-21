God of War has been available on PC for a few days but already the modders have indulged themselves. Page Nexus Mods for God of War is full of mods that offer new games, files and new shaders. There is also one that removes eyebrows and beard from Kratos and replaces them with wonderful mustaches. But that is not all.

Another mod gives Kratos big googly eyes and a gaping mouth, which somehow undermines the high drama of the game. Not only that, but another mod disproportionately increases Kratos’ head making him, if possible, even more threatening. And if you thought the protagonist was already massive on his own, a mod further enlarges his arms to make him even bigger.

