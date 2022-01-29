Kratosthe mighty protagonist of God of Wartakes shape in the new, surprising cosplay realized by Meg Turney: an ambitious project, just completed after three years of work.

The American model is known for hers photo sensual, but be careful not to underestimate her because she remains a reference cosplayer and every now and then she is keen to reiterate it, see for example her interpretation of Cortana from Halo Infinite.

“Kratos !! I started working on this costume back in 2018,” Meg wrote. “I have taken it back and put it aside so many times, but I’m thrilled to have finally completed it !!”

The costume is the work of Meg Turney, while the Leviathan’s ax was produced by the artist JarmanProps but finished, colored and assembled by the model, who said she was very satisfied with the final result.