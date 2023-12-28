Christopher Judgeknown by gamers above all as the voice actor of Kratos in God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarokhas no desire to give the voice to the young version of the Spartanin respect to the original voice actor, Terrence C. Carson.

Judge shed some light on his feelings about the early days of the Ghost of Sparta during a livestream event with YouTuber AbdBay and Streamily. He stated that while Kratos is a role he didn't want to take lightly, he also wanted to put his own stamp on the character.

“I've never watched any scenes from the previous (God of War games) because TC is great, and I thought it would be a a disservice to try to imitate him or anything, nor did they ask me,” Judge said. “From the beginning, it was about making it my own.”

Judge went on to say that even if PlayStation developer Santa Monica Studio had asked him to work based on Carson's interpretation, he “would have said no.” Interestingly, when highlighting Carson's work, the current Kratos actor added that he was “offered something not long ago” but he refused.

“They wanted that I imitated that character's voice in some way, and I said, 'No way,'” Judge explained. “I love this guy. It would have been an affront. […] I just think it's inherently wrong to try to appropriate something that someone has already created.”