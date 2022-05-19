When people who are unfamiliar with video games talk about titles or famous characters from the gaming world, they can often make funny mistakes, such as renaming the hero of God of War with the name of John Kratos. This really happened and PlayStation he found it so funny that he decided to joke about it.

On May 4, Guardian video game editor Keza MacDonald received a marketing email from someone who is definitely unfamiliar with the God of War series. In this email the protagonist was renamed John Kratos, and the PlayStation twitter account later commented.

“John Kratos is canon now“, the account tweeted.”The serpent of the world is also now called Colin. Hope it goes well with Sony Santa Monica. ”

PlayStation has also teased an alternate title for the upcoming sequel, God of War: Ragnarok – John of War: RagnaJohn.

John Kratos is my head canon now. Also the World Serpent is Colin. Hope that’s OK @SonySantaMonica. https://t.co/6FRCnGL2mJ – PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) May 18, 2022



It’s nice to see PlayStation turn this into an opportunity for some fun, but perhaps the company’s marketing emails should be entrusted to those who know the world of video games best.

