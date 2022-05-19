A new mod for the PC version of God of War replaces Kratos and Atreus with Homer and Bart, using polygonal models from the unforgettable game The Simpons: Hit and Run. Ned Flanders, America’s most petulant neighbor, instead plays the role of the “Unknown” giving life to sequences as epic as those of the original game. The mod is particularly noteworthy also because it replaces the original dubbing of the game with a mix of lines taken from the original TV series, making it even more hilarious.

The mod was created by OmegaFactory, the same author of the GTA San Andreas-themed one that we proposed a few months ago, and you can see it in action in the gameplay video published below by ToastedShoe. Obviously, if you have never played God of War, we do not recommend watching them since they are present spoiler on the plot of the game.

As we can see the mod is really well packaged, apart from some negligible problems of interpenetration of the polygonal models, and the voices of the original voice actors by Homer, Bart and Ned Flanders make each scene even more hilarious. In particular, the first meeting between Homer / Kratos and Flanders / the Unknown is truly spectacular.

Unfortunately at the moment the Simpsons themed God of War mod is not yet available for download, but when it is we assume that it will be accessible in preview via the Patreon page of OmegaFactory, at this address.