According to a former Sony employee, the God of War franchise is the brand of most profitable merchandise for PlayStation. Aaron Kaufman, who spent nearly 8 years leading the marketing efforts of Santa Monica Studio, says God of War products are the most popular among PlayStation fans.

In the Kaufman’s LinkedIn profile it reads that Santa Monica Studio’s social media presence is “the most popular” in the PlayStation portfolio. Thanks to God of War (2018), the developer’s social media posts generated 187 million impressions and $1.8 million in “earned media” through the promotional campaign The Lost Pages of Norse Myth.

Kaufman devoted his time to building “an authentic product creation process to empower the creation of products that fans want” and argues that “God of War has since become the most profitable PlayStation brand for gamer merchandise”.

Kaufman also revealed that 2015’s God of War 3 Remastered has sold 4 million copies so far. The man left Santa Monica Studio in early 2020, so it’s unclear if this figure is current or reflects sales through 2019.

Another interesting piece of information reported on Kaufman’s LinkedIn profile states that the first mobile game from Santa Monica Studio, Fat Princess: Piece of Cakehas reached 1 million installs on Android and iOS.