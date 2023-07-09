Final Fantasy 16 it’s a pure action, that’s clear enough. IGN.com has released a video to underline how much the developers have moved away from the roots of the saga to the point that an action declared as God of War now have more elements from Role playing game.

Attention, because the video is not going to criticize Final Fantasy 16, but only aims to underline how radical it was breakthrough actionmaking a direct comparison with the chapters of the past and with the title of Santa Monica in particular (however, Ghost of Tsushima is also mentioned, just to have another example), which is taken as a model of action that has instead forfeited some characteristics of the role-playing games, allowing to adapt some systems, in particular the combat one, to the player’s style, giving more customization options.

In short, it is an interesting underline that shows in a plastic way the path taken by the Square Enix series to get to the point where it is today and solves the problem of those who are still wondering if there is any role-playing game left in the most famous Japanese RPG saga.