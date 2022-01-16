God of War he immediately conquered the summit of the Steam rankings, as expected, but he did very well too Elden Ring, able to reach the fifth position of the top 10 only with pre-orders.

Steam ranking, week from 10 to 16 January 2021

God of War Monster Hunter Rise Monster Hunter Rise Ready or Not Elden Ring Valve Index Project Zomboid Dying Light 2 It Takes Two FNAF: Security Breach

Welcomed with excellent marks by the international press, with one questionable exception, God of War wowed users of the Valve platform right away, beating Horizon Zero Dawn’s record for former PlayStation exclusives.

As mentioned, the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise (review) also did very well, occupying both the second and third place due to the two different editions: Capcom’s hunting game remains very popular on the Windows platform. .

Returning instead to talking about preorder, there is that of Dying Light 2: Stay Human which currently occupies the eighth position in the standings and will only grow as the release date of the game approaches, set for February 4th.