God of War by Sony Santa Monica it has received much praise and critical acclaim over the years and many have loved the wonderful experience and story of Kratos and his son, Atreus. When PlayStation announced that it would be bringing the game to PC via Steam, of course there was a lot of excitement and expectations.

After the game’s recent launch on PC, the game has reached a maximum concurrent player count of 73,529, up ahead of games like Rainbow Six Siege, Terraria, and FIFA 22.

That might not be as big as Cyberpunk 2077’s peak of 1 million concurrent players, but it’s still a great indication that PC gamers are happy with PlayStation’s first party games brought to the platform.

The figure, as indicated VGC, is higher than Horizon Zero Dawn, which peaked at 56,557 on the day of its launch, while Days Gone reached 27,450 users.

As these are Steam figures only, they do not include sales on the Epic Games Store, where Days Gone, Horizon and God of War are available.

God of War launched on PS4 in April 2018 and sold 19.5 million copies as of August 2021, according to Sony. Its sequel, God of War Ragnarök, will be released on PS4 and PS5 in 2022.

While this port was handled primarily by Canadian studio Jetpack Interactive, the original creators of the game at Santa Monica Studio helped oversee the project. A senior developer revealed that the God of War PC port had been in development for at least two years.

