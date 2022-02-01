PC players of God of War can now equip a mod that will allow Kratos to get back his classic look seen in previous games in the series.

This mod replaces his copious beard with the classic goatee, which makes Kratos the character of classic God of War titles.

You can check out the God of War PC mod in action below in a boss fight.

God of War launched for PC earlier this month and brings with it a number of technical improvements including 4K resolution and support for DualSense.

The original version of the game launched on PS4 in April 2018, with a sequel, God of War Ragnarok, out this year for PS4 and PS5.

